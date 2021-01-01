Relax in elegant and lustrous Mother of Pearl nightwear in a stunningly luminous shade of amber. Made from a super soft blend of modal and cupro, it feels beautifully silky to wear for sleeping and relaxing in. Our Mother of Pearl PJ Shirt is a classic shape with piping trim detail and button down front. Wear as a coordinated set with the matching PJ Bottoms. Beautiful for gifting and 'no occasion necessary' self-gifting. Made from a blend of modal and cupro. Cupro is a beautifully soft fabric made from recycled cotton linter, which is spun into new yarn and woven into a silky, breathable fabric. Please follow instructions on care label for laundering. Women's Low-Impact Amber Cotton Mother Of Pearl Pyjama Shirt Medium Wallace Cotton