This necklace has a contemporary aesthetic with a minimalist design. The handmade necklace is set in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver and features two baguette cut gemstones, a lovely London and Blue Topaz. This piece has a lobster clasp and three extension hoops so that the length of the necklace can be adjusted easily. This necklace looks stunning by itself and can also be mixed and matched with other necklaces for a layered look. This original designer piece has been handmade and ethically produced by our artisan craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. Our jewellery is presented in a branded Neola box. This necklace is the perfect gift or treat for you. Material: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Women's Low-Impact Blue Anais Gold Necklace With London & Topaz Neola