Inject a ray of iridescent white to your outfit with this stunning white opal spike necklace with slider clasp. The bullet shaped pendant features a synthetic sun and ice white opal stone which displays gorgeous colours of the rainbow as it catches the light. Attached to a sterling silver jump ring the opal spike charm hangs delicately from an adjustable chain. The perfect accessory to add a boho feel to your outfit day or night, the gorgeous shimmery white tones will set your look off beautifully. You can choose to wear this necklace long, mid-length or short like a choker, with our slider clasp chains it means you can change the length to suit your style - offering maximum versatility. All Scream Pretty pieces will be beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold plated brass with synthetic white opal spike Women's Low-Impact White Brass Gold Opal Spike Necklace With Slider Clasp Scream Pretty