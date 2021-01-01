Inject a hint of jet-black to your outfit with this stunning black spike necklace with slider clasp. The glossy jet-black bullet shaped pendant features a sterling silver jump ring attachment that allows it to hang delicately from an adjustable chain. The perfect accessory to add a mix of boho and gothic to your outfit day or night this pendant necklace features a gorgeous imitation black onyx style spike that will set your look off beautifully. You can choose to wear this necklace long, mid-length or short like a choker, with our slider clasp chains it means you can change the length to suit your style - offering maximum versatility. All Scream Pretty pieces will be beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold plated brass Women's Low-Impact Black Brass Gold Spike Necklace With Slider Clasp Scream Pretty