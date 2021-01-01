Add gorgeous sea blue hues to your outfit with this elegant turquoise heart necklace. Offering a summery vibe to a classic design, you can wear this heart-shaped necklace short or long with the adjustable slider clasp chain. The heart shaped charm features a smooth polished imitation turquoise centre that draws you in with its marbled blue tones and defines the heart shaped centre even more! You can choose to wear this necklace long, mid-length or short like a choker, with our slider clasp chains it means you can change the length to suit your style - offering maximum versatility. All Scream Pretty pieces will be beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold plated brass Women's Low-Impact Gold Brass Turquoise Heart Necklace With Slider Clasp Scream Pretty