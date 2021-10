Named after the village Barnsley in the heart of the Cotswolds, these slingbacks are the perfect pair of shoes to wear to a wedding. They are comfortable to wear all day, and go with any dress, and especially if the wedding is at Barnsley house. Uppers: Leather Lining: Leather Sole: Resin Women's Low-Impact Champagne Leather Barnsley Shoes 4 UK Yull Shoes