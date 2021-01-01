Cut to perfection in an irresistibly soft plain-dyed cotton - the subtle elegance of our Asha Sleepwear Range is found in its flattering anatomical design. The soft comfy knit design features in a rose pink, white & indigo that co-ordinates beautifully with our latest Sleepwear range. Asha Short Sleeve Tee: Traditional relaxed neck Curved hem with broderie anglaise lace trim sleeve. 97% Cotton 3% Elastane Cold machine wash Women's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Asha Short Sleeve Tee Indigo Medium Wallace Cotton