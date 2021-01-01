Cut from our high-quality cotton fabric, 'Brianna' is just perfect for spring and summer. It has a body-hugging fit to the upper bodice for the ultimate in figure cinching, yet it's supremely comfortable. There is slight ruching to the waist area for a pretty and flattering effect, and the long sleeves have a belt on the wrist that ties in a feminine bow. 'Brianna' is made from a mix and match of blue and plain white cotton that's perfect for every skin tone. The hemline is asymmetric and the silhouette has special seams that curve over the hips to exaggerate your curves. Dry Clean only. Women's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Brianna Asymmetric Shirt Dress In XXXL Divalukky