Channeling timeless Victorian prairie charm with a floral print and ruffles around the neck and sleeves, our Eliza dress is ultra feminine and a must-have piece this season. Wear to a garden party, a cocktail or a wedding with a pair of sandals or in the city putting a cool-girl spin with studded ankle boots and a belt. Shirt-style bodice. Front buttons and side zip fastening. High neckline with ruffles. Lined skirt. Long sleeves. Liberty print - 100% cotton, made in Italy Dry clean. Women's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Eliza Poplin Midi Dress With Embroidered Trim XS Rumour London