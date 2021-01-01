The Naomi wrap dress Leo is a feminine yet casual dress, which looks good at work as well for a dinner party. You either wear black pumps or sneakers, but sandals are also suitable shoes. The top with the shawl collar and 3/4 bat sleeves is generously cut and slightly drawn at the waist. With the long belts you can comfortably fit the dress. In contrast to the loose top, the skirt is nicely figure-hugging and knee length. There are two practical pockets in the side seams. The light poplin fabric is comfortable to wear, even on hot summer days. The Naomi wrap dress was made in a small manufactory within the EU, the fabric was printed in a family-run Italian printing company. The dress is made of 100% cotton poplin, digital printed. Delicate machine wash or handwash at 40° is possible, but dry clean is recommended. Women's Low-Impact Black Cotton Naomi Wrap Dress Leo XXS Gina Drewes