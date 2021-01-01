Akaso Tencel tops are your best choice when temperatures are heading heat wave, this fabric feels ultra light and will stay dry and fresh on your skin all day long. This top has a loose comfort fot with a V neck, ¾ length sleeves, rounded hem and curved side slits. Here with the Akaso Gusho print placed on the front in soft pistachio green. The motif is a true reproduction of the artwork created by a Kara tribe body painting artist. We use only the original Tencel manufactured by Lenzing, the Austrian company who invented Tencel. Tencel by Lenzing fibers are extracted from sustainably grown wood using a unique closed loop system which recovers and reuses the solvents used, minimizing the environmental impact of production. Tencel by Lenzing is European Ecolabel, USDA Biobased Product and Oeko-tex Standard 100 certified. All Akaso prints are certified AZO dyes free. Tencel is perfect for warm or humid climates, it's anti-bacterial and neutralises body odeurs. Machine washable at 30C, in a washing bag. Made in Portugal. Composition: 70% Tencel, 30% Cotton. Women's Low-Impact White Cotton Organic Tencel Top Maji Gusho M Medium AKASO