Akaso Tencel tops are your best choice when temperatures are heading heat wave, this fabric feels ultra light and will stay dry and fresh on your skin all day long. This top has a loose comfort cut with a V neck, ¾ length sleeves, rounded hem and curved side slits. Featuring the Akaso Riri print on the front in silver and gold, this timeless elegant top is the ideal companion from day to a casual dinner. The ring motif is a true reproduction of the artwork created by a Kara tribe body painting artist Printed with real gold and silver foil, multiple machine washing resistant We use only the original Tencel manufactured by Lenzing, the Austrian company who invented Tencel. Tencel by Lenzing fibers are extracted from sustainably grown wood using a unique closed loop system which recovers and reuses the solvents used, minimizing the environmental impact of production. Tencel by Lenzing is European Ecolabel, USDA Biobased Product and Oeko-tex Standard 100 certified. All Akaso prints are certified AZO dyes free. Tencel is perfect for warm or humid climates, it's anti-bacterial and neutralises body odeurs. Machine washable at 30C, in a washing bag Made in Portugal Composition: 70% Tencel, 30% Cotton Women's Low-Impact White Cotton Organic Tencel Top Maji Riri XS AKASO