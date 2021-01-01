You will love this arty marine look: hand painted stripes motif on the front, the back and on the sleeves, an exact reproduction of a Kara tribe body painting design. This ultra light top has a pretty V plunge neckline and wide long sleeves, oversized with a subtle A line. We use only the original Tencel manufactured by Lenzing, the Austrian company who invented Tencel. Tencel by Lenzing fibers are extracted from sustainably grown wood using a unique closed loop system which recovers and reuses the solvents used, minimizing the environmental impact of production. Tencel by Lenzing is European Ecolabel, USDA Biobased Product and Oeko-tex Standard 100 certified. All Akaso prints are certified AZO dyes free. Machine washable at 30C, in a washing bag. Made in Portugal. Composition: 70% Tencel, 30% Cotton. Women's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Organic Tencel Top Muda Cometa Natural XS AKASO