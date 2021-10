These shoes were made for running down Redchurch Street, walking to Triyoga, coffee runs to Allpress, Bagel breaks and cocktails at Happiness Forgets. Pair with a dress for a casual vibe, these shoes are made to be paired with more than just jeans and jumpers. Uppers: Recycled Cotton Sole: Rubber Heel height: 2cms VEGAN FRIENDLY Size guide Standard fit Women's Low-Impact White Cotton Shoreditch Watermelon Shoes 8 UK Yull Shoes