The iconic Sophia linen wrap dress is a classic in Gina Drewes collections. Whether sporty and elegant or playful and romantic - the straight, feminine cut allows for different looks with the right accessories. The pure white cotton-linen fabric is combined with a black-white border. The wrap dress with a loose top has long waistbands to regulate the waist. The skirt with two side pockets has an elegant swing. The dress is lined with white viscose. The Sophia wrap dress was made in a small manufactory within the EU. The dress is made of 70% cotton and 30% linen. Delicate machine wash or handwash at 40° is possible, but dry clean is recommended. Women's Low-Impact White Cotton Sophia Wrap Dress XXL Gina Drewes