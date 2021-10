Made from cellulose acetate and metal hardware. Translucent green tomato hat, pearlescent red post & solid red tomato. With the mission of creating sustainable affordable luxury goods, Centinelle has designed a complementary new line of hair accessories from cellulose acetate, plant-based synthetic fiber & biodegradable. Enjoy a piece of Centinelle's imagination with these fun collectibles! Clean with a cotton cloth Women's Low-Impact Green/Red Cotton Tomatoes - Hair Barrette Centinelle