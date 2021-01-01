The tailored blazer with a shawl collar is closed with one button. It is hip-length and has a movement slit on the back hem. There are two flap pockets at the front. The upper fabric and lining are woolen-like and elastic, so the wearing comfort - despite the slim silhouette - is very good. The blazer goes well with the Cropped Pants Herzblut for an eye-catching autumn-winter suit. The Blazer is made in Gina Drewes' atelier. The outer fabric is a red-blue-violet jacquard made of 60% polyester, 23% cotton, 13% polyamide and 4% elastane. The compact fabric is soft and elastic. Also the wine-red lining is elastic. Dry clean only. Women's Low-Impact Red/Pink/Purple Cotton Tuxedo Blazer Herzblut Large Gina Drewes