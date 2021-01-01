We are usually so excited about two pieces. 'Leanna' is one of them. Imagine a piece that can be worn three different ways, good buy right? 'Leanna' is made from high quality crepe and fringes. It's got one sheer sleeve, with scanty rose details and a double flap structure that runs from front to the back. 'Leanna' skirt has definitely got a life of it's own as it glides so beautifully with every step taken. Pair 'Leanna' skirt with a nice T shirt for a nice casual look, a plunging neck sequin blouse for an alternative evening look or bring on the full look with 'Leanna' top for the ultimate glamorous look we have always promised you. This has been our ultimate best seller, and based on popular demand, Leanna' is fully lined Crepe-95% polyester, 5% Elastane Fringes-100% polyester Dry clean only Women's Low-Impact White Crepe Leanna Set Dress Large Divalukky