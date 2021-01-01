A slim-fit dress designed to flatteringly follow the line of your silhouette. Cut from stretch viscose fabric, this feminine style has an elegant fan detail across the front for a tailored line, asymmetrical neckline and short sleeves with back slits. Details: Asymmetrical neckline, Short sleeves with back slits, Tailored silhouette, Concealed zip fastening at the back. Composition: 97% Viscose, 3% Elastane; Lining: 100% Viscose. Dry clean. Women's Low-Impact Blue Fabric Amelie Atlantic Fitted Knee Length Dress With Asymmetrical Neckline Large Rumour London