The sporty coat made of printed neoprene has a generous cut and is perfect for autumn and spring. The cozy coat has patch pockets and a slit in the center back. The stand-up collar and the button facing are closed with push buttons. The knee-length coat is not lined. The coat is made in Gina Drewes' atelier in Austria. The fabric is a thick neoprene printed with a leopard print made of 100% polyester and 100% polyurethane. The coat is not lined. Hand wash without tumbling is possible, but dry clean is recommended. Women's Low-Impact Brown/Black Fabric Coat Neopard Small Gina Drewes