The world's most comfortable leggings are within your reach! These leggings are made from exclusive, hand-illustrated patterns, designed in NYC, made in Mexico. With four-way stretch, meaning the fabric stretches and recovers both on the cross and lengthwise grains, these leggings are incredibly comfortable. Color: Black Fabric composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane Garment care: Machine wash cold cycle, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, low heat iron, do not dry clean. Women's Low-Impact Black Fabric High Waist Yoga Leggings Medium Jessie Zhao New York