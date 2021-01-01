Walk in the shoes of the masters with this classic yet modern, pointy-toed Allegra Flat, featuring asymmetrical tulle cutouts and gold-tipped leather ties, inspired by architecture of the Italian Renaissance. Handmade in Italy. Premium Italian leather. Breathable tulle mesh cutouts. Cushioned footbed. Leather ties with metal tips. Upper: Leather Sole: Leather Mia Becar shoes are handmade to last, using carefully selected premium materials. As always, handle with love. How to care for your Mia's: If any major problem occurs on the surface of your shoe, we recommend seeking out a professional cobbler. The quicker you go, the better the result will be in the end. Protect from direct light, excessive heat, rain, and wine Should shoes become wet, pat dry immediately with a soft cloth. For minor scuffs or marks, clean with a soft, dry cloth, or soft brush. When storing, fill shoe with tissue paper to help maintain the shape and absorb any environmental humidity. Store in the provided dust bag and box. Good thing they're cute. Women's Low-Impact Gold Leather Allegra Flat Shoes 8 UK Mia Becar