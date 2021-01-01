Channel the beauty of Italian Renaissance architecture with the Allegra Slingback, featuring pointy-toed shape, gold-tipped leather ties, and asymmetrical tulle cutouts. Handmade in Italy. Premium Italian leather. Breathable tulle mesh cutouts. Cushioned footbed. Leather heel strap. Leather ties with metal tips. 105 mm heel. Upper: Leather Sole: Leather Mia Becar shoes are handmade to last, using carefully selected premium materials. As always, handle with love. How to care for your Mia's: If any major problem occurs on the surface of your shoe, we recommend seeking out a professional cobbler. The quicker you go, the better the result will be in the end. Protect from direct light, excessive heat, rain, and wine Should shoes become wet, pat dry immediately with a soft cloth. For minor scuffs or marks, clean with a soft, dry cloth, or soft brush. When storing, fill shoe with tissue paper to help maintain the shape and absorb any environmental humidity. Store in the provided dust bag and box. Good thing they're cute. Women's Low-Impact Black Leather Allegra Slingback Shoes 8 UK Mia Becar