Meticulously crafted from supple stretch leather, the Midtown Crop Flare Pants by West 14th deliver an exquisitely well cut leather pant to your treasured leather collection. The subtle flare, ankle length and mid-rise waist compliments the second skin fit of this flattering and versatile leather pant. Inspired by New York City, designed in Bondi Beach, Australia. Made to last a lifetime of wear for slow fashion women. slim fitted cropped flare pant denim-like pockets on front & backside belt loops on waistband West 14th branded button at centre front hidden centre front zipper slim flare kick after knee break crop length to end above ankle mid-rise waist no lining Note model is very tall at 5'11inches, so pants appear shorter in length. 100% Genuine Lamb Stretch Leather Professional Leather Dry Cleaner Women's Low-Impact Black Leather Midtown Crop Flare Pant Stretch XS West 14th