Ops & Ops loafers take their inspiration from the 60s and are a great desk-to-dinner-to-drinks shoe. Lightweight, cool and contemporary, they offer an urbane, soft-tailored look when anchoring trousers slim fit, flared, long and cropped. Or wear with dresses for added attitude. Handmade in a family-run factory in Portugal, No11 loafers are unlined to mould to your feet and fit like a glove. The upper is made from a single piece of leather to create a flattering high vamp, finished in a neat almond toe, while the sole is lightly cushioned for added comfort. Soft leather upper Lightly cushioned leather insole Unlined to fit like a glove Flexible leather sole 2.5cm (1in) heel Made to mould to and move with your feet for comfortable, immediate wear If you are between sizes or prefer a less-snug fit, go a size up Due to the nature of the leathers, there may be slight variations in shade and texture Handmade in Portugal Boxed with dustbag Women's Low-Impact Brown Leather No.11 Block-Heel Loafers - Cinnamon Shoes 8 UK Ops & Ops