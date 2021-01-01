Rocking a late-60s vibe, these Barbarella-inspired boots are made for day-to-night wear. Comfortable for the commute, polished for work and striking for nights out. A boot with attitude, there is no limit to how you wear them. Partner with smart suits, denim, dresses - knee-length, midi and mini. Handmade in a family factory in Portugal. No16s have a round-shaped toe and flattering heightened top panel that lengthens the look. Made to cosset the foot with side zip and ridged sole for durability. They will stretch a little but are a snug fit. if you prefer a looser feel, go a size up. Soft leather upper Lightly cushioned leather insole Leather lined Manmade ridged sole 5cm (2in) covered heel Due to nature of the leathers, there may be slight variations in shade and texture If you are between sizes or prefer a less-snug fit, go a size up Handmade in Portugal Boxed with dust bag Women's Low-Impact Black Leather No.16 Duo & Suede Mid-Heel Boots Shoes 4 UK Ops & Ops