A 60s-inspired loafer with a sleek silhouette that finishes with a smooth-edged square toe. Made for round-the-clock wearability in classic shades of nubuck designed to look better with wear, they are supremely comfortable and a perfect slip-on for casual jaunts and get-togethers. They will fast become a go-to. Handmade in a family-run factory in Portugal, the upper is made from a single piece of soft nubuck to create a flattering high vamp. Unlined for flexibility, with a lightly cushioned inner sole, they are ideal for those who prefer a roomy fit or have a slightly wide foot. Soft nubuck upper Lightly cushioned leather insole Unlined for a lightweight, flexible fit and immediate wear Leather sole 1.2cm (0.5in) heel Due to nature of the nubuck, there may be slight variations in shade and texture If you are between sizes, go up a size Handmade in Portugal Boxed with dustbag Women's Low-Impact Brown Leather No.17 Flat Loafers - Mushroom Nubuck Shoes 8 UK Ops & Ops