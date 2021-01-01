Introducing the new luxurious hobo bag, crafted from Italian Suede, available in a choice of colours. With an inner hidden pocket which is ideal for keeping your essentials nice and safe and to hand, it features a perfectly sized should strap that sits neatly, and comfortably under the arm and on the shoulder. A magnetic popper closure has been added to keep your essentials nice and safe. Inside there is plenty of space to use this bag as your daily favourite! This is a sofy, unstructured light weight, beautiful bag, that sits comfortably against the body. Do not wash. ever! Keep dust free. if you can! Keep nice and dry. use an umbrella if it's raining! 100% Suede Leather Women's Low-Impact Blue Leather Petrol Soft Suede Hobo Shoulder Bag Sostter