Named after London Soho - one of London's most vibrant neighbourhoods, this is a classic loafer with a masculine construction. They add flair without distracting from the rest of your outfit. You'll want to get a lot of mileage out of your loafers, so Yull Shoes made these comfortable with soft backs and a comfort sole to wear for long periods of time. Uppers: Linton Tweed & Leather Lining: Leather Sole: Resin & Rubber Women's Low-Impact Green Leather Soho Pistachio Shoes 4 UK Yull Shoes