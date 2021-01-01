The Avenue jacket makes for the perfect transeasonal piece. The jacket is slightly cropped with the design detail of (functional) flap pockets, which make this piece unique. Designed to be a boxy fit so you can have the right balance of chic and effortless cool, this is a classic style inspired by vintage jackets, meaning you'll be able to wear this jacket for many seasons to come. The beautiful linen blend fabric has a subtle speckle due to the natural fibre, which adds depth and detail. It is the perfect jacket to be worn on it's own with high waisted denim, or a mini skirt, or thrown over your favourite outfit when you're on the go. Composition: Outer: 30% linen, 70% viscose Lining: 95% polyester, 5% spandex Women's Low-Impact White Linen Avenue Crop Jacket Small STYL Wardrobe