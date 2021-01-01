From styl wardrobe

The Avenue jacket makes for the perfect transeasonal piece. The jacket is slightly cropped with the design detail of (functional) flap pockets, which make this piece unique. Designed to be a boxy fit so you can have the right balance of chic and effortless cool, this is a classic style inspired by vintage jackets, meaning you'll be able to wear this jacket for many seasons to come. The beautiful linen blend fabric has a subtle speckle due to the natural fibre, which adds depth and detail. It is the perfect jacket to be worn on it's own with high waisted denim, or a mini skirt, or thrown over your favourite outfit when you're on the go. Composition: Outer: 30% linen, 70% viscose Lining: 95% polyester, 5% spandex Women's Low-Impact White Linen Avenue Crop Jacket Small STYL Wardrobe

