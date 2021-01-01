Elegant and crisp print design Cute button-up shirt with delicate matching shorts Feminine piping detail to the revere collar Made from sustainable EcoVero™ viscose Comes in a beautiful self-material gift bag as shown in the picture - the perfect gift for her We're very excited to present this EcoVero™ Shirt Short Set in the perfect monochrome colourway for spring-summer. Printed with a delicate geo leaf stripe inspired by the material's source, this light-weight gentle material drapes beautifully over all the right areas. The shirt short combination is cute, feminine and delicate. It's short sleeves and shorts show off a bit of you while the shirt shape offers a modest 'borrowed from the boyfriend' look. EcoVero™ is made from sustainable wood pulp which comes from certified and controlled sources, producing up to 50% lower emissions and water consumption for its production compared to other viscose textiles. Now you can sleep sound knowing your pyjamas haven't cost the earth. Also available in a Chemise shape. Composition: 100% Ecovero Viscose Care instructions: Machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours and air dry. Do not tumble dry. Do not use bleaching agents. Women's Low-Impact Natural Ecovero Geo Leaf Patterned Shirt Short Pyjama Set XL Pretty You London