For when you want your feet to do most of the talking. Our high heel Alma is a sophisticated and flattering D'orsay pump featuring floral-printed satin. Handmade in Italy. Premium leather sole. Cushioned footbed. Signature bow detail with gold-tone hardware. 100 mm heel. Upper: Suede Sole: Leather Mia Becar shoes are handmade to last, using carefully selected premium materials. As always, handle with love. How to care for your Mia's: If any major problem occurs on the surface of your shoe, we recommend seeking out a professional cobbler. The quicker you go, the better the result will be in the end. Protect from direct light, excessive heat, rain, and wine Should shoes become wet, pat dry immediately with a soft cloth. For minor scuffs or marks, clean with a soft, dry cloth, or soft brush. When storing, fill shoe with tissue paper to help maintain the shape and absorb any environmental humidity. Store in the provided dust bag and box. Good thing they're cute. Women's Low-Impact Natural Leather Alma D'Orsay Pump Shoes Heels 6 UK Mia Becar