Our SANNA eyewear has been designed to embrace the signature aesthetic of Larsson & Jennings alongside our values of longevity and sustainability. This modern take on the iconic cat eye profile will instantly elevate your eyewear collection, perfectly balancing great styling with high quality performance and comfort. Choose from a variety of frame colours from black to grey havana, each made with 100% biodegradable Mazzucchelli acetate. We have partnered with renowned lens manufacturer Zeiss to ensure that each pair features the safest and most functional lenses. Recyclable and biodegradable Mazzucchelli bio acetate frames. Zeiss lenses, 100% protection against UVA and UVB radiation, providing optimum protection for your eyes. Clean with cloth provided. Women's Low-Impact Natural Light Havana Cat Eye Sunglasses Larsson & Jennings