Opt for the athleisure basics that could be dressed up or down, like this 100% wool sweatshirt. Featuring a pleasingly oversized silhouette, the half-zip placket and a kangaroo pocket, this style ensures a day-long comfort. Create an effortlessly chic look by wearing yours with a woollen skirt, or embrace the sporty vibes by matching it with our coordinating pair of woollen joggers. Composition: 100% wool Lining: 63% viscose, 37% PBT (stretch) Care instructions: cold hand wash Women's Low-Impact Natural Wool Abby len Sweatshirt M/L DIANA ARNO