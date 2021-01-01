With a double-breasted closure and a structured silhouette, this belted blazer-dress brings effortless femininity into the modern suiting codes. Featuring padded shoulders, topstitched pockets with flaps, and a tailored fit, it cinches with an ultra-long tonal belt. Wear it solo with heels for a leg-lengthening look or layer over pleated skirts and printed dresses. Composition: 100% wool Lining: 100% viscose Care instructions: dry clean Women's Low-Impact Natural Wool Bianca Belted Blazer-Dress Small DIANA ARNO