This turtleneck dress is knitted from sumptuous fine merino and produces a show-stopping effect with a combination two-tone effect which gives depth and texture to the style, and a geometric pattern that accentuates the figure. Wear it with ankle boots and a cape coat for a relaxed and stylish weekend look. Details: Slips on, two-tone mid-weight ribbed knit, oatmeal colour with chocolate undertone. 100% Italian extra fine merino wool Gentle hand wash or dry clean. Women's Low-Impact Natural Wool Cleo Oatmeal Two-Tone Ribbed Knit Dress Small Rumour London