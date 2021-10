Blurring the lines between smart tailoring and relaxed shapes, this belted wool jacket adds both, comfort and edgy elegance to your layering games. This boxy style has chest pockets, elastic belt, a throat latch and is fully lined in viscose. Style with matching trousers for an effortless, yet refined tonal look. Composition: 100% wool Lining: 100% viscose Care instructions: dry clean Women's Low-Impact Natural Wool Pearl Belted Jacket XS DIANA ARNO