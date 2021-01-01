Slip-on this luxury nightwear jacket for an extra layer of elegance and warmth. It will drape beautifully with its stunning classic design, it is a truly timeless piece. Wear over your favourite pyjamas or pair with our complementing styles from our premium Bamboo collection. Bamboo is the perfect material for nightwear with all its lovable characteristics. It's smooth fibres mean it won't irritate the skin. It is temperature controlling with its cross-section fibres which trap warm air. Bamboo grows quickly and doesn't require any fertilisers or pesticides. A durable material, it retains its natural antibacterial qualities even after many washes. It kills odour-causing bacteria so you'll always feel fresh. Care instructions: Machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Women's Low-Impact Pink/Purple Bamboo Nightwear Jacket Medium Pretty You London