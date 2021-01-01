Unwind in the Ida nightwear essentials range made from soft organic cotton knit, in light blue, soft pink and fresh white. These comfy separates are lovely worn with our seasonal PJ Bottoms and Sleep Shorts. The Ida Tee Shirt is a relaxed fit with pretty broderie anglaise lace detail on the pocket. Ida Tee available in S, M, L and XL. Traditional relaxed scoop neck tee with velvet trim detail and front patch pocket with straight hem. Medium shoulder to hem length is 62cm. Please follow instructions on care label for laundering. Women's Low-Impact Pink Cotton Ida Short Sleeve Tee Shirt XL Wallace Cotton