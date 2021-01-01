This ultra luxe dress is made from very high quality crepe and is perfect for a wedding, cocktail event or any evening event. It has a plunging neck line, highlighted with sparkly beads. The plunging neckline that gets down to the waist line, is held together with mesh for a better grip. Like most of our dresses, it has an inbuilt bra cup for support. 'Aubrielle' nips the waist and has a peek a boo side slits to highlight great legs. Then our signature structure details, you can never go wrong in then, they simply take a simple dress to a whole new level. Don't think twice about 'Aubrielle', we know it's a perfect pick. Crepe- 95% polyester, 5% Elastane Dry clean only. Women's Low-Impact Pink/Purple Crepe Aubrielle Statement Dress Medium Divalukky