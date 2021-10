This signet ring is vermeil and enameled, a revisited version of a classic. It's the perfect ring for a chic, pop, and rock style! Croisette is designed and made exclusively in Paris. Vermeil has a thick gold plating so you can wash your hands with our Croisette signet ring, it's just preferable to avoid detergents. Women's Low-Impact Pink/Purple Croisette Signet Ring Vermeil Fuschia Enamel cabirol joaillerie