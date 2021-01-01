This lovely dress is made of digital printed, slightly elastic fabric. The drawn skirt part has two side pockets and is knee-length. A seam zipper is in the back and the sleeves are slim and 3/4-length. The dress is not lined. Elegant pumps or stilettos, ankle boots, or boots in the 70s look fit as accessories. The waist can be accented with a wide belt. The dress is made in Gina Drewes' atelier in Austria. The fabric is a mixture of 90% polyester and 10% elastan with a floral digital print. The fabric is soft and not creasing. Handwash or dry clean is recommended. Women's Low-Impact Pink/Purple/White Fabric Indy Dress - Blossoms XXL Gina Drewes