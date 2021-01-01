Loose strap dress made of a viscose silk mix with different wearing options. The floral pattern is from the pen of Helene Galwas. Silk: The safest way to wash silk is to hand wash in cold water with a special detergent with neutral PH for delicates. Please avoid any rubbing of the fabric and turn the silk garment inside out every time you wash to avoid the formation of drawing threads. Iron and steam silk inside out if possible. In case of greater soiling, we recommend professional cleaning. Viscose: Viscose can be washed up to 30 degrees with mild detergent on gentle cycle with similar colors. Please do not tumble dry. Iron and steam viscose inside out if possible. In case of greater soiling, we recommend professional cleaning. Women's Low-Impact Pink/Purple Silk Dress Denise XS/S Helene Galwas