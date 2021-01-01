Our Thyme dress has a beautiful flattering silhouette with an elegant backless design and cross tie detail. Worn as it is, jewelled up for summer parties and weddings, combined with the shirt hanging open or tied in a knot, or evening with a chunky knit, this dress is a wardrobe staple. Transcending seasons and trends, the pieces are designed to last and be truly versatile, moving effortlessly between day and night, from loungewear to eveningwear, from Bloody Marys to martinis. Hand Painted by Thyme's Founder and Creative Director, Caryn Hibbert, all of the original prints depict the flora that inhabit Thyme. 100% Indian Silk Dry Clean Only. Women's Low-Impact Pink Silk Dress XL Bertioli by Thyme