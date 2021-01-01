Our fun Coco dress is cut for a slim fit and has an '80s-inspired mini hemline. A velvet sleeve, asymmetrical neckline and one exposed shoulder are some of the design details that make this piece extra special. But of course it's the embellishment that's the star of the show - ombré effect sequin ensures you will stand out from the crowd (and in photos) throughout party season and beyond. Sweep your hair into a sleek bun to showcase the elegant asymmetrical back. Details: Fastens with a zip on the side, Asymmetrical neckline, Velvet sleeve, Fully lined. Composition: 100% Polyester Clean: Dry clean Women's Low-Impact Pink/Purple/Blue Velvet Coco Mini Asymmetrical Sequined Ombré Dress With Sleeve Small Rumour London