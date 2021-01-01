Award-winning cocktail ring with a captivating design. A striking gemstone has been meticulously hand set in a Sterling Silver frame with a protective rhodium plating. This elegant cocktail ring is inspired by a signet ring. The designer has reinterpreted the classical shape and applied contrasting feminine details, giving the design a contemporary and fresh look and feel. The ring shaft consists of several strand with pearl droplets, making this piece truly original and unique. The centrepiece of the design is an Aqua Chalcedony gemstone featuring a multifaceted cut to bring out the vibrancy and clarity of the stone. This original and distinctive piece has been ethically handmade by our artisan craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. We only use natural precious and semi-precious stones that have been hand-selected by our designer. Available with the following gemstones: Purple Amethyst, Green Amethyst (pale green colour and clear stone), Labradorite (grey stone with blue and green iridescent shimmers), Aqua Chalcedony (soft pastel blue) and Rose Quartz (pastel pink). Sterling Silver with Rhodium plating Women's Low-Impact Purple Rhodium Silver Cocktail Ring With Aqua Chalcedony Alessia Neola