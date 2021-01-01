The Duality ring is stylish and striking in its appearance. The original shape creates a statement piece, which enhances every outfit. This handmade ring is set in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver. The ring features three round cut White Topaz gemstones, which accentuate the design, adding an intriguing dimension. The ring consists of 2 ring bands, which are joined on the base. The ring bands vary in depth and are raised on the top for a sculptured look. This piece has been handcrafted by our goldsmiths using only the finest precious metals. All our jewellery is ethically made according to strict fair-trade standards. Our jewellery is presented in a branded Neola box. Material: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver and White Topaz gemstones Women's Low-Impact Gold Ring White Topaz Gemstones Duality Neola