This striking Cocktail ring makes a true statement! The large ring is contrasted by a delicate lace pattern and intricate detailing. The ring is accentuated by fine contemporary details and three gemstones. The ring reaches until the knuckle and wraps comfortably around the finger. The ornate cocktail ring comes in 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver. The cocktail ring is accentuated by three round cut Labradorite gemstones. This original designer piece has been handmade and ethically produced by our artisan craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. We only use natural precious and semi-precious stones that have been hand-selected by our designer. Each piece is unique and no two pieces are identical. Our jewellery comes presented in a branded Neola box. The ring is available in 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver with Labradorite gemstones(grey with green and blue shimmers) It is advisable to protect your jewellery from chemicals, perfume, soap, and extreme heat to keep them looking their best. Women's Low-Impact Rose Gold Jade Cocktail Ring With Labradorite Neola