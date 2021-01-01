A short that nods to eras past, yet remains resolutely now. This style falls into a generous bias cut to connote comfort and is cut in liquid-like silk. The devil is in the details with subtle buttons, French seams and a piqué trim. Material: 100% Sandwashed Silk Colour: Black Side button opening Our sandwashed silk fabric is incredibly soft, has a slightly matte sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact Black Silk 1920 Shorts XL Silk Laundry