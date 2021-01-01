Our 90s Slip Dress is for the refined woman. A v-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps meet a bias cut to fall beautifully against the body, inspiring a feminine silhouette. Effortless for both day and night, this piece is the first edition for building an enviable slip dress collection. Material: 100% Sandwashed Silk Colour: Cranes Cut on the bias for a flattering shape Our sandwashed silk fabric is incredibly soft, has a slightly matte sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Adjustable straps Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact White Silk 90S Slip Dress Cranes XL Silk Laundry